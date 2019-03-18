9 a.m. — Nothing is on fire with any of my clients, so I block off the morning to work on my business back end. When I started consulting, I didn't realize how much effort and time goes into billing, finding clients, and tracking expenses. I have to block time to make sure this gets done. I check QuickBooks Self-Employed (this app is a lifesaver) and categorize some transactions and milage. Last month's billable hours were high, so I move $2,500 from my personal checking account into the high interest joint savings account. I have an interview with a potential new client tomorrow, so I look over my résumé and client project list and spend some time looking into the company.