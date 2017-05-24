When your second round of interviews requires you to get a little wet, don't mind me. ? - How many times have you set your sights on a job, a position in life and doubted yourself? Uh- I have done that MANY times! Yesterday in my interview I was met with such excitement that I wanted to be a lifeguard by the board of my prospective employers. They informed me the Deep Water position is rigorous and can be tiring at times, I answered with a resounding "I have no doubt I can rise to the occasion and swim with the best of them!" My weight and height may cause some to think that I'd only be a pleasantly perched beached whale upon a lifeguard stand - but that isn't the case. My body is strong, sturdy, and sexy! I don't have smooth legs, or cut shoulders accented by tiny boobs like most of the girls in my class but I have courage, and a spirit to try. That is all is takes in this world. Carry yourself with courage my dear friends and do not let your size, shape, weight, or height be a factor of fear to your future endeavors! ?? - Wish me luck as I dive in to save some folks and swim my butt off for a deep water lifeguard position. ??
I PASSED MY DEEP WATER LIFEGUARD TEST! This is what it looks like to bust your butt for two days in a row in an effort to get where you want to be. I hoisted my 300lb body out of 10ft deep pools repeatedly, rescued people, and battled fatigue. Bruising, cuts, blood, blisters, and burns are the result of these past two days. Do not let your weight, size, shape, or fear keep you from owning your life!! ❤️?❤️ I hope I can be of an example to everyone who is in a class that may seem more physically capable than you. You are JUST as capable - do not give up.