Inside The Plant & Flower Store NYC's VIPs Are Obsessed With

You know those fancy dinner parties you see pictures of online sometimes? The ones that are sponsored by fashion brands or cool start-ups and feature, say, Kendall Jenner sitting next to Chloe Sevigny, talking about god knows what? They're always at some five-star restaurant, get written up in Vogue, and — crucially — have incredible floral arrangements. If you're anything like us, you've wondered about the origins of said flowers and plants. Which is why we were excited to talk to Eric Mourkakos and Casey Godlove of PlantShed, a family-owned NYC institution that has worked with the likes of WeWork, Chanel, Kith, Kirna Zabete, and the Grammys. They've also done collaborations with artists like Curtis Kulig and Bodega Rose (whom you may remember from our deep-dive into plant lady culture!).
PlantShed recently opened a second location in downtown NYC across from the New Museum, and we took the opportunity to pick Mourkakos and Godlove's brains on everything from plant trends to what it's really like to work with some of the biggest, most beloved brands around. And yes, if you're sitting in a WeWork building right now, chances are, you're staring down a PlantShed plant. Who knew?