Your pet may not be allergic to certain plants but allergic to others. For example, the Chlorophytum comosum aka Spider Plant is said to be safe for pets, and our cats LOVE this plant. I have it growing on the top shelf of a bookcase, unreachable by them and without fail, every time I bring it down to water, those felines are behind me, stalking in no time. In the past, I let them chomp away but quickly realized (after a few upset stomachs) that the Spider Plant is, in fact, not safe for my cats. On the other hand, we have a Ficus elastica aka Rubber Plant, which is said to be extremely toxic to pets and one day, our cat took some healthy bites into the leaf. By the time we realized (we found bite marks in the leaves), it was days later and there had been no upset stomachs. Since that time, she’s never shown interest in it again so we never moved it to another location.