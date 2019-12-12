Cats and dogs love to eat plants that looks like grass (spider plant, maidenhair fern, etc).
Spiky plants are usually fair game. The worst that usually happens is they prick themselves, and learn. And with cats they can easily knock a cactus/euphorbia off the window sill as they climb over it, which has happened to our Euphorbia Ghost a few times (ugh).
Anything that looks like a stick may not be the best idea for a new pet (especially a puppy). The Euphorbia tirucalli aka Pencil Cactus is one of those plants and is also extremely toxic to pets and humans if ingested.
You can also try to train your pets with a spray bottle. When they start to nibble or scratch, spraying a little water their way usually does the trick in communicating, off-limits! And if you’re against actually getting water on your pet, you can just spray in their direction and that usually works just as well.
Euphorbia plants have a milky white latex that is toxic if ingested and a skin irritant to humans. So you may want to steer clear of this specie if you have very curious pets.
We’ve also found that pets who are seeking attention usually find the prized possessions in the house to nestle, chew, or bat. So if you find this happening often, perhaps your furry friend just needs a little loving. Put down the spray bottle and pick them up for a little one on one time.
Adiantum capillus-veneris, Common Maidenhair
Aeschynanthus radicans, Lipstick plant
Aspidistra elatior, Cast iron plant
Bambuseae, Tropical woody bamboo
Beaucarnea recurvata, Ponytail palm
Bromeliads
Calathea Lancifolia, Rattlesnake Plant
Calathea makoyana, Peacock Plant
Calathea Zebrina, Zebra Plant
Chamaedorea Elegans, Parlor palm
Chlorophytum Comosum, Spider Plant
Dypsis lutescens, Areca Palm
Echeveria
Fittonia albivenis, Silver fittonia (mosaic plant)
Haworthia
Hedera Helix, Common ivy
Hoya Carnosa, Wax plant
Hypoestes phyllostachya, Polka Dot Plant
Maranta leuconeura, Prayer Plant
Nephrolepis exaltata, Boston Fern
Pachira aquatica, Money Tree Plant
Peperomia
Pilea cadierei, Aluminum plant
Pilea peperomioides, Chinese Money Plant
Plectranthus australis, Swedish Ivy
Polystichum munitum, Sword Fern
Saintpaulia, African Violets
Schlumbergera x buckleyi, Christmas Cactus
Sedum Morganianum, Burros tail succulent
Tillandsia, Airplant