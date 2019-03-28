3:30 p.m. — Phone call with Mom. I sit down and minimize distractions so I can be more present. I have a habit of multitasking, so I try to treat phone conversations as an exercise in full attention. But then I decide to make dinner while we talk — so there goes that full attention plan! Tonight, it's lentil meatballs and some focaccia I made earlier in the day, along with some greens from my CSA box. I tried the CSA just for the winter. It was kind of expensive, but also fun! I don't think I would do it again, though. I have had more celeriac than I will ever know what to do with. Who chooses to eat celeriac anyway?! After the call, I see an email from a woman I used to work for when I was freelancing for another web-design firm. She asks if she can pass my name along to a peer who may be looking for someone to manage their social media channels. This particular contact has never steered me wrong, so I agree! We'll see if anything comes out of it.