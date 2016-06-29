How To Make Pita Pizzas

Sara's Pita Pizzas These vegetarian pizzas have endless topping possibilities, while still being easy enough for a weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
  • 1-2 pitas
  • 1/2 cup pizza or marinara sauce
  • 1 handful frozen spinach
  • 1 handful frozen pineapple
  • Shredded cheese, to taste
Recipe Instructions
  1. Spread marinara sauce onto pitas.
  2. Top with spinach, pineapple, and cheese (or toppings of your choosing.)
  3. Bake at 300 degrees F for 15-20 minutes.
“Pita
