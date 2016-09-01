How To Make Pita Nachos

Pita NachosTry this healthier take on classic nachos. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 3-5 cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- 1/4 bell pepper, diced
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 pinch oregano, optional
- 1 pinch paprika, optional
- 1 1/2 pitas' worth of pita chips*
- 1/4 small cucumber, chopped
- 3-4 olives, sliced
- 1 oz feta cheese
- 2-3 tbsps tzatziki dip**
Recipe Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, diced red onion, bell pepper, and salt and pepper. Add any spices you have on hand, like a pinch of paprika and a sprinkle of oregano.
- Lay out the pita chips and top with the chickpea mixture, chopped cucumbers, olives, and crumble feta.
- Pack tzatziki separately and drizzle on top just before eating. Keep the dip refrigerated.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made these pita chips earlier in the week. (Use 2/3 of the chips you pre-prepped.)
**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made this tzatziki dip.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
