How To Make Pita Nachos

Pita Nachos
Try this healthier take on classic nachos. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1/3 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 3-5 cherry tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 red onion, diced
  • 1/4 bell pepper, diced
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 1 pinch oregano, optional
  • 1 pinch paprika, optional
  • 1 1/2 pitas' worth of pita chips*
  • 1/4 small cucumber, chopped
  • 3-4 olives, sliced
  • 1 oz feta cheese
  • 2-3 tbsps tzatziki dip**
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, combine the chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, diced red onion, bell pepper, and salt and pepper. Add any spices you have on hand, like a pinch of paprika and a sprinkle of oregano.
  2. Lay out the pita chips and top with the chickpea mixture, chopped cucumbers, olives, and crumble feta.
  3. Pack tzatziki separately and drizzle on top just before eating. Keep the dip refrigerated.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made these pita chips earlier in the week. (Use 2/3 of the chips you pre-prepped.)

**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already made this tzatziki dip.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
