Pair up, Pisces. With planets percolating in your committed-relationship house all month, you'll happily flow into the arms of love — and stay there. On the 1st, a solar eclipse could quickly upgrade your relationship status or illuminate a hot prospect that's been hovering in the background for a while. Someone may shock you with a shameless declaration of love, or it could be you blurting out your desire for more. One hitch: Mercury is retrograde until the 22nd, so there could be some obstacles to work through before you can legit be together.



But that doesn't mean you should make a ton of sacrifices in the name of love. A glowing lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 16th sparks a need for someone who understands you and wants to make you happy. Just don’t shackle yourself to the wrong one; Venus is moving into your playing-for-keeps eighth house on the 23rd. With Mars in your goal-oriented 10th house through the 27th, it’s important to have a clear picture of where you want to head in a relationship or the type of person you’re looking for. Interview your successfully paired pals for their longevity secrets.

