You’re 100% down for a serious relationship this November, but you can still have a little fun. Bring on the playdates and adventurous exploration. With the sun in your active, globe-trotting ninth house until the 23rd, you want to be out in the world with the one you love. Get involved in a sport together, or take an exotic vacation. As the expression goes, the couple that plays together stays together. With Mars and Venus pressed together in your commitment zones all month — and making an exact connection on the 2nd — you could very well put a ring on it this month. Single? A getaway with the girls (the wingwoman types, not the clingy ones) could spawn a spicy hookup and maybe even a long-distance love affair. The new moon on the 11th is an ideal day for any kind of amorous travel. Keep your ears perked for accents no matter where you are. A cross-cultural connection could tick off all your requirement boxes for love.



Your Beauty Forecast: Blushing Beauty