You’re 100% down for a serious relationship this November, but you can still have a little fun. Bring on the playdates and adventurous exploration. With the sun in your active, globe-trotting ninth house until the 23rd, you want to be out in the world with the one you love. Get involved in a sport together, or take an exotic vacation. As the expression goes, the couple that plays together stays together. With Mars and Venus pressed together in your commitment zones all month — and making an exact connection on the 2nd — you could very well put a ring on it this month. Single? A getaway with the girls (the wingwoman types, not the clingy ones) could spawn a spicy hookup and maybe even a long-distance love affair. The new moon on the 11th is an ideal day for any kind of amorous travel. Keep your ears perked for accents no matter where you are. A cross-cultural connection could tick off all your requirement boxes for love.
Your Beauty Forecast: Blushing Beauty
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, concealer, and powder. Glide a topaz-colored liner just along your lower lashline for a metallic look-at-me pop. You can blend the liner with an angled brush for a softer, diffused effect, or keep it as-is for more impact. Next, create a subtly two-toned cheek. Swirl hot-pink blush over the apples of your cheeks first, dusting it up toward your temples. Then, use a second blush in a lighter shade of pink as highlighter atop your cheekbones. Keep your lips neutral to focus on your rosy glow.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bronze Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Eye Liner in Topaz, $7.19; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Charcoal, $8.09; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Brazen, $3.99; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Powder Blush in Haute Pink, $8.99; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Coy, $8.09.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Nyamuoch Girwath for Fenton Models; Model wearing Lisa Perry dress and Oscar de la Renta earrings.
