Crank up the AC and pour the rosé. June begins with a cozy star map, and playing house with your honey sounds about perfect. Ready to move in together? Start apartment hunting with the new moon on the 4th. This is also the perfect day to meet the parents or give the nice type — the one you could bring home to mom — a genuine shot. But don't hide at home on the 2nd! A lucky triangle in the social spheres of your chart makes for a dreamy date night or an opportunity to meet someone intriguing while you're out with friends.



The second half of June will be far more alluring. On the 17th, amorous Venus glides into your glamorous, amorous fifth house, followed by the sun on the 20th. Trade your favorite cutoffs for a little black dress, because PDA season has arrived. Single? Take the lead in love, and don't be shy about letting your light shine. The right one for you won't be threatened by your power and intensity. One of your love goals could come to fruition under the full moon on the 20th. Pisces, it's getting serious. You may even meet someone who wants to play the long game with you. It's quite possible sparks will fly at a work function, as this full moon falls in your career house. Either way, this promising prospect will have their professional act together. (How refreshing!) Plan a couple's getaway — or get ready for a vacation romance — when Mars snaps out of retrograde mode on the 29th.

