Newsflash, Pisces — stability can be sexy! In April, give priority to the dependable types instead of the flashy-yet-unpredictable peacocks. A partner who has your back is a true asset — and a welcome relief from those rescue missions your sign can get sucked into. You might even meet at work or an industry event, especially near the new moon on the 7th. Let the quiet ones surprise you. With go-getter Mars in your career zone all month, you’ll be too busy to be bothered by petty drama. But don’t be neglectful or sweep bad behavior under the rug. We train people how to treat us, Pisces, and there are certain things you just can’t — or shouldn’t — put up with.



When Mars turns retrograde for 10 weeks on the 17th, a couple “daddy issues” could bubble up. Don’t compare your partner to your pops — whether he was an absent figure or father of the year. When the sun heats up your social third house from the 20th on, you’ll have more time and interest in playdates. If you’re single, you might even prefer fun hookups to a heavy-duty relationship — at least while spring fever is percolating. Involved? Socializing as a couple strengthens your bond. Plan a trip with mutual friends or co-host a party. The full moon on the 22nd is perfect for a romantic (and adventurous) getaway or a spicy vacation fling.

