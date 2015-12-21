Should you break it off or shake it off? In 2016 your staying power will be put to the test. With Saturn parked in your house of goals all year, you’re thinking long-term, but a series of Pisces-Virgo eclipses are causing you to run hot and cold. You’re no stranger to sacrifice, but the eclipses on March 8 and September 16 remind you to prioritize your happiness, too. Free-spirited Jupiter is lighting up your partnership house until September 9, making you crave closeness and a longer leash to pursue your passions. Bottom line: You need someone secure who will support your ambitions.



When Jupiter lands in your playing-for-keeps eighth house for a year on September 9, you’ll finally settle into a sexy-but-committed groove. A cross-cultural connection could heat up under jet-setting Jupiter’s influence. And the solar eclipse on September 1 could speed up your path to the altar — or summon a serendipitous meeting with “the one.” Expect to hear from an ex while Mercury is retrograde August 30 to September 22, but don’t rush back into things. The year ends on a spicy, seductive note when lusty Mars takes up residence in Pisces from December 20 on. Meow!



Your Beauty Forecast: Pops Of Purple

