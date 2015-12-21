Should you break it off or shake it off? In 2016 your staying power will be put to the test. With Saturn parked in your house of goals all year, you’re thinking long-term, but a series of Pisces-Virgo eclipses are causing you to run hot and cold. You’re no stranger to sacrifice, but the eclipses on March 8 and September 16 remind you to prioritize your happiness, too. Free-spirited Jupiter is lighting up your partnership house until September 9, making you crave closeness and a longer leash to pursue your passions. Bottom line: You need someone secure who will support your ambitions.
When Jupiter lands in your playing-for-keeps eighth house for a year on September 9, you’ll finally settle into a sexy-but-committed groove. A cross-cultural connection could heat up under jet-setting Jupiter’s influence. And the solar eclipse on September 1 could speed up your path to the altar — or summon a serendipitous meeting with “the one.” Expect to hear from an ex while Mercury is retrograde August 30 to September 22, but don’t rush back into things. The year ends on a spicy, seductive note when lusty Mars takes up residence in Pisces from December 20 on. Meow!
Your Beauty Forecast: Pops Of Purple
When Jupiter lands in your playing-for-keeps eighth house for a year on September 9, you’ll finally settle into a sexy-but-committed groove. A cross-cultural connection could heat up under jet-setting Jupiter’s influence. And the solar eclipse on September 1 could speed up your path to the altar — or summon a serendipitous meeting with “the one.” Expect to hear from an ex while Mercury is retrograde August 30 to September 22, but don’t rush back into things. The year ends on a spicy, seductive note when lusty Mars takes up residence in Pisces from December 20 on. Meow!
Your Beauty Forecast: Pops Of Purple
Advertisement
To get the look, start with luminescent skin: Apply your foundation and concealer with a damp sponge, dabbing it on for sheer, lightweight coverage. Next, apply a mauve or purple shadow across your lid, from the lashline to just above your browbone, using a flat nylon brush. You can use the same brush to drag the color along your lower lashline, as well. Rim your waterline with soft black pencil, and coat your upper and lower lashes with volumizing mascara. Pair your purple lids with coordinating lips in a pretty pink hue. The subtle sheen of this matte pink shade brings out the shimmery flecks in the shadow. Finally, tie it all together with tri-color ombre tips in shades of purple and pink. (All you need to DIY this look is a cosmetic sponge to dab on each hue.)
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $11.69; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Precocious, $6.74; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Ultra Volume Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Tease, $7.19; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Mischievous, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lady Luck, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Pocket Aces, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Up The Ante, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Showtime, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Banana Republic coat and Lady Grey ring.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $11.69; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Precocious, $6.74; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; Ultra Volume Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Tease, $7.19; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Mischievous, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lady Luck, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Pocket Aces, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Up The Ante, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Showtime, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Banana Republic coat and Lady Grey ring.
Advertisement