Oh come, all ye faithful! You have no time to waste on bad investments this December. With the sun parked in your house of long-term goals until the 21st, you want to create something lasting with a mate. Mars spends the whole month in your eighth house of perma-bonding, too. Yep, the zodiac’s fish is ready to get caught in the net. The right net, that is. Qualified candidates have to be responsible, ambitious, and stable to woo you now. Sparks could fly with someone a bit older or more established even.
Already involved? Map out some co-resolutions together, like when you might move in together or take that epic couple’s getaway. The full supermoon on the 25th pumps up the passion big time. You could blurt out a bold — and sexy — request or even put a ring on it. This is a fertile full moon, so plan or protect accordingly.
Your Beauty Forecast: Seeing Spots
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, concealer, and powder as needed. Next, create an eye-catching look with minimalist pops of color: Use an icy-blue liquid liner to draw two semicircles at the centers of your upper and lower lashlines on each side. (Look to your irises as a guideline for where to place the pigment.) Keep the rest of your eyes bare, save for a healthy coat of mascara. Then, fill in and shape your brows with pencil. Brush them upward with gel for texture that looks natural, not drawn on. Dab a hot-pink cream blush over the apples of your cheeks, using your ring finger to blend in circles as you go. Finish with a matching hot-pink lip balm.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Cobalt Crystal, $7.19; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $10.90; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Cream Blush in Charmed, $10.39; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Vivacious, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in All Or Nothing, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Lucky Us, $3.00.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Djenice Duarte Silva; Model wearing Blumarine dress, Seasonal Whispers earrings, Wwake rings and Page Sargisson rings.
