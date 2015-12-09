Oh come, all ye faithful! You have no time to waste on bad investments this December. With the sun parked in your house of long-term goals until the 21st, you want to create something lasting with a mate. Mars spends the whole month in your eighth house of perma-bonding, too. Yep, the zodiac’s fish is ready to get caught in the net. The right net, that is. Qualified candidates have to be responsible, ambitious, and stable to woo you now. Sparks could fly with someone a bit older or more established even.



Already involved? Map out some co-resolutions together, like when you might move in together or take that epic couple’s getaway. The full supermoon on the 25th pumps up the passion big time. You could blurt out a bold — and sexy — request or even put a ring on it. This is a fertile full moon, so plan or protect accordingly.

