Twist-outs can take a whole lot of time, but the results are always so worth it. That's why it makes perfect sense for you to preserve your hard work. Enter: the pineapple . It's a foolproof way to maintain your curls while you catch some Zs and a cute style to take out into the world. This isn't your average high ponytail, though. The name of the game is to get your pineapple as close to the front of your head as possible, but keep the base loose. Check out the video above to see the how-to.