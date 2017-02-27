Twist-outs can take a whole lot of time, but the results are always so worth it. That's why it makes perfect sense for you to preserve your hard work. Enter: the pineapple. It's a foolproof way to maintain your curls while you catch some Zs and a cute style to take out into the world. This isn't your average high ponytail, though. The name of the game is to get your pineapple as close to the front of your head as possible, but keep the base loose. Check out the video above to see the how-to.
Step 1: Pull your hair towards the top of your head, sweeping your ponytail towards your hairline. You can smooth your base with a gel along the way, if you'd like.
Step 2: Secure your style with an elastic. If you have a voluminous head of curls, a thin headband works wonders.
Step 3: That's it! Either wear it out or make sure to wrap your pineapple in a satin scarf (or slip on a bonnet) before you go to sleep.
