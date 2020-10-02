Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an expectation that after high school I'd find a way to support myself, and while my parents ostensibly pushed college as a way to do that, they might have been fine with me just marrying someone rich too. I've never really considered this before and the realization is both disheartening and amusing. To summarize post-high school: I began med school in my late teens (seven-year program; no need for prior undergrad degree in my home country), which required student loans, then internship (grueling, miserable, but at least I had a paycheck and could start repaying loans), then matched to a residency program in the U.S. (finally a livable salary!), and three years later began fellowship training. By the time I landed my first real job here (as a board-certified subspecialist physician) and got my first real salary (six figures) in my early thirties, all student loans and car loan were fully paid, and I was officially debt-free. Financially, I might be in a somewhat better position than the average U.S. physician my age, mainly because med school was cheaper in my native country than it is here and I was able to immigrate to the U.S. (a whole other struggle in itself). But if you're thinking that I sacrificed about 15 of the best years of my life to get to where I am today... you're not wrong. Was it worth it? I really hope so.