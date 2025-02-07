I left graduate school at 21 years old, with a little over $100,000 in student debt. Shortly after, I made the decision to undergo egg donation, which has lifted but not completely eradicated the anxiety of that student debt. (In the US, financial compensation for egg donation is legal and this process was done through an established agency. I worked with reproductive law attorneys and escrow companies in each cycle.) Being an egg donor has enabled me to pay almost half of my student debt. I have undergone two cycles of egg donation with two different couples — for the first, I set a fee of $30,000. For the second, I set a fee of $40,000. I am currently undergoing another cycle for $40,000 — in the week I describe below, I travel to San Diego for a medical screening appointment for this cycle. There is not a lot of data on egg donor compensation (to the detriment of donors who are trying to negotiate), but from what I understand, this is at the higher end — compensation can be dependent on ethnicity, alma mater, etc. The decision to be an egg donor has been a complicated decision medically, ethically, and personally, but I am so grateful for the financial freedom that this has afforded me, as well as the sense of purpose.