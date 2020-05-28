12 p.m. — As I'm working on editing photos for publication, I get a notification from TurboTax that my credit score has changed by more than 10 points. Ugh, what?! I check to see that my score has gone down 40 points for no reason. This is extremely frustrating as I have been working hard to try and pay down my debt and increase my credit score so I can refinance my incredibly expensive private student loan. To be honest, I was terrified to submit a Money Diary because of what commenters would say about my finances. I made a lot of poor financial decisions in my late teens/early 20s and my finances are something I am incredibly ashamed of because I feel like most everyone my age has it together. Even though it's often discouraging, I am slowly working on becoming financially healthy. I know it will take some time, but little blows like this credit score thing definitely do not help. I didn't bring lunch with me, so I skip it because I feel too bad about spending money now.