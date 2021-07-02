10:30 a.m. — I finish the preview, send it out, then write up an outline for a paper. I'm feeling a bit hungry, so I make some waffles and eat that while I pay the next installment on my West Elm Affirm loan since I got paid today (in monthly expenses). I bought a new bed frame and a chair about two months ago, and the chair came immediately but the bed frame won't be here for another month.



11:45 a.m. — I end up having to deal with some emails and administrative work before I can get back to data labeling. I also order two new towels from Brooklinen as my current towels are verging on threadbare and still have my name written on the tag from summer camp. I use a $20 off coupon that I got last week, bringing my order to a total of $63. With that done, I make a note to check on a Glossier order that I put in two weeks ago and never got shipping confirmation for, and get back to that data analysis. $63



3 p.m. — Mentally hit a wall about an hour ago and have been looking at couches ever since. I've been wanting to get a new couch since I moved into my current apartment, but everything is back-ordered due to COVID and I'd want to test out some options in-store to make sure they're actually comfortable. Currently debating on whether to read a book or try to get back to work since it seems like my brain has checked out for the day, but there are still a few things I'd like to get done. I'll be working through the weekend regardless though — one of the perks of monetizing your hobbies is that you rarely have a full day off. In the meantime, I eat two protein bars and check on the delivery status of some wine that I ordered last week.



9:30 p.m. — I end up finishing one book and starting another, then have some baked ziti for dinner and head to bed around 10. As usual, work stress keeps my brain running in circles for another hour or so — my Oura Ring says that I actually fell asleep around 11:30.



Daily Total: $63