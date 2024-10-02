Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Not many that I can remember but by the time I was in late high school and applying to college, I knew we did not have a lot of money. I was vaguely aware of it growing up because my hometown didn’t have a good public school and so we went to a private school that was ~$15,000 a year. Our parents never made it seem like we were at risk of leaving but I know we were on a lot of financial aid. My last year of high school was paid for via a debate scholarship I was awarded. My parents were incredibly supportive of me applying to wherever I wanted to go for college but it was clear that the financial aid package would be a priority. My parents did get us started young with a checking account, savings account and Roth IRA, and encouraged us to save while allowing ourselves to enjoy life, eat good food and travel. My parents are some of the most generous people I know and I’ve tried to take that forward with me; even when there isn’t a lot of money, there’s always enough to share.