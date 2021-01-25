Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was just kind of a given that I'd go to college, it was never really discussed by either myself or my parents. I went to four years of undergrad, paid for by my parents. They flat out told me my first choice was not an option after seeing the (lack of) financial aid package. They said it had to be a SUNY school. It never occurred to me that I could get loans and go somewhere else. In the end, I went to a private Jesuit college because after scholarships, the cost was the same as a state school. Best decision I ever made. I worked two years before going to pharmacy school, which I paid for entirely with my small savings and student loans — stupidest decision I ever made.