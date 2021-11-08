Occupation: Pharmacist

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 35

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $115,000

Net Worth: $389,542.68 ($243.458.79 in 401(k), $24,458.79 in a Roth IRA fund, $29,645.64 in a brokerage fund, $15,734.23 in my emergency fund, and ~$100,000 in equity in my half of our condo minus debt. My husband and I have separate finances, so his savings are separate from mine. We met in school, so everything we've built is together, but I'm more frugal than he is and recognize that he would be very unhappy living at my level of frugality. This works for us quite well.)

Debt: $264,398.04 left on our mortgage (so ~$132,200 for my half) + $23,754.77 car note

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,338.58 (this is before my HSA contribution kicks in. I expect ~$2,100 from October-December when my contributions begin)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,500 every other month (we pay $1,500 and take turns.)

Car Payment: $760 (we each make a payment each month to pay it off faster)

Car Insurance: $297 every six months

Internet: My husband pays

Cell Phone: Reimbursed by work (and my husband pays the rest)

Electric: $71(water/sewer is included in our HOA)

Climbing Gym Membership: $82.69 (including tax)

Hulu/Disney+: $15.42 in exchange for access to my bestie's Netflix account

Pet Insurance: $35.32

Health Insurance: $16.61 (pretax, taken from paycheck)

HSA: $151 (pretax, taken from paycheck)

401(k): $707.69 (pretax, taken from paycheck)

After Tax 401(k): $442.31 (taken from paycheck)

IRA Savings: $500

Climbing Gym: $82.69

YNAB: $84 annually

Amazon Prime: $131.02 every other year (my husband and I take turns paying this)

Professional Licenses: $857 2x/year

Professional Insurance: $147 annually

Long Term Care Insurance: $1344.44 annually (high cost due to my age and likelihood of me dropping the insurance after opting out of WA's new LTCi tax. LTCi was SWAMPED with WA residents applying to opt-out of this new plan, and the prices reflect the demand.)