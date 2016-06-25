By Sonia Evers
Whether you’re into the full-bush Brazilian or something more bare, tending to your nether regions, particularly in the summertime, is nothing new. But the crux of the matter isn’t grooming preference, but rather, how we keep things fresh and clean during these relentlessly hot and humid months.
We’ve all been there: Several hours into a scorcher of a day, and our pits and lower backs aren’t the only areas of our bodies that are sticky and wet. And while the vagina is a self-cleansing organ, there are a handful of ways to help keep it feeling — and looking — its best.
Thanks to the vagina’s self-cleansing nature, you really need nothing more than water to freshen things up down there. If you do wash with soap, choose a non-fragranced version. According to Dr. Phyllis Woo, OBGYN at New York City’s Downtown Women, using unscented soaps externally is your best bet. Our recommendation? Farmer’s Market Unscented Soap. Made with organic blueberry, avocado, and shea butters, this soap cleanses and nourishes the vagina without stripping it of its natural and necessary bacteria.
And remember, DO NOT DOUCHE! It may sound like a quick-cleanse fix, but douching actually does a lot more harm than good. It flushes out healthy bacteria, and it also puts you at an increased risk for STIs, pelvic inflammatory disease, and other infections. If you're concerned with an unnatural smell, consult your OBGYN.
One of the downsides to waxing is that we become that much more prone to ingrown hairs. They pop up like pimples, making our bikini lines unsightly just as we’re ready to hit the beach, which defeats the entire purpose!
But there is a solution and it comes in two parts. The first is to exfoliate. Starting two days after a wax, exfoliate ONLY the outer area of the vagina with an all-natural scrub every day; yes, you must do this every day. We recommend Angel Face Botanicals’ Double Love Body Scrub with Himalayan Salt & Organic Lavender Essential Oils. This breaks off any dead skin forming over the hair follicles’ pores, allowing the hair to grow out instead of in.
Once you’re out of the shower and dried off, run PFB Vanish around the just-exfoliated area. The combination of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and camphor oil reduces the probability of ingrowns without irritating or burning the skin.
But whatever you do and no matter how tempting, don't pick ingrown hairs! Your hands are full of bacteria and can do more damage than good. We’re talking infections and scars here, ladies, so you may want to visit your dermatologist if you fear a serious infection.
Here’s the thing: We know that lacy, satiny thongs are sexy, but they make you all the more prone to that horrible, itchy condition known as the yeast infection. Yeast likes to grow in warm, moist environments, and unfortunately that synthetic underwear is a trap for heat and moisture.
Dr. Woo tells all of her patients that the best way to avoid those unbearable yeast infections is to wear 100% cotton underwear, because it allows for breathing room and stops moisture from getting trapped inside. She also recommends to change out of your damp workout clothes and wet bathing suits ASAP.
If you’re looking to keep things fresh while on the go, feminine wipes are a quick fix. However, as with anything pertaining to the vagina, always go for the all-natural solution. SweetSpot Labs On-the-Go Wipettes are all-natural, alcohol-free, biodegradable wipes that you can keep in your bag.
