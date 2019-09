One of the downsides to waxing is that we become that much more prone to ingrown hairs. They pop up like pimples, making our bikini lines unsightly just as we’re ready to hit the beach, which defeats the entire purpose!But there is a solution and it comes in two parts. The first is to exfoliate. Starting two days after a wax, exfoliate ONLY the outer area of the vagina with an all-natural scrub every day; yes, you must do this every day. We recommend Angel Face Botanicals’ Double Love Body Scrub with Himalayan Salt & Organic Lavender Essential Oils . This breaks off any dead skin forming over the hair follicles’ pores, allowing the hair to grow out instead of in.Once you’re out of the shower and dried off, run PFB Vanish around the just-exfoliated area. The combination of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and camphor oil reduces the probability of ingrowns without irritating or burning the skin.But whatever you do and no matter how tempting, don't pick ingrown hairs! Your hands are full of bacteria and can do more damage than good. We’re talking infections and scars here, ladies, so you may want to visit your dermatologist if you fear a serious infection.