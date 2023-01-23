No, Period Poverty Doesn’t Affect Us All Equally — Here’s Why

In the coming years, the sisters hope to expand their organization to a global level. But for now, while they continue to attend school, they’re focusing their outreach on what they call “forgotten populations,” stationed closer to home. “We recently spent time with incarcerated women at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and we were able to provide menstrual hygiene items that they don’t have access to,” says Asia, who hopes to open her own women’s clinic in Mississippi after attending Emory University’s School of Nursing. “When we said we were from Vicksburg, so many women from our hometown lit up. They were proud that we were there, advocating on their behalf.”