Burning mouth syndrome can be difficult to diagnose because there are a bunch of other dental and medical conditions that can cause those symptoms (e.g. food allergies thyroid issues , or tooth grinding ). Essentially, the American Dental Association explains , it's only given as a diagnosis when no other cause for that burning sensation is found. So, if you have a weird burning sensation in your mouth, definitely get it checked out. It may take some trial and error, but your doctor can likely do something to help alleviate that burning feeling, such as prescribing pain relieving medications or oral rinses . But be forewarned that you may have to work long and hard with your doctor, dentist, and other medical professionals in your life to figure out exactly what's going on.