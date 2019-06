7 p.m. — The reading turns out to be less reading, more Elin pontificating about herself and answering questions from admittedly borderline rabid fans. She's equal parts charming and conceited, so it's an interesting experience. Dinner turns out to be by far the best part of the night; L. and I end up at a sports bar across the street from our place. She has a couple beers, and I opt for my signature Jack and Diet, along with potato skins and a Margherita flatbread. We talk about what's left to be done at her dad's beach house (a lot) and how awesome it'll be when it's finished (very awesome), along with some financial stuff. We haven't lived together for all that long, so joint accounts aren't in our immediate future, but it's nice to have those conversations way ahead of time. I think about how not only happy but peaceful it feels to imagine life with her. I insist on paying ($56.21), and L. leaves the tip in cash ($12). $56.21