How To Make A Bacon & Banana Triple-Decker PB&J

Bacon & Banana Triple-Decker PB&JPeanut butter and bacon are the perfect savory combo with sweet jelly and banana. Yield: Makes 1
Ingredients
- 3 pieces white sandwich bread, lightly toasted
- 2 tbsp crunchy/chunky peanut butter
- 1/2 medium banana, thinly sliced crosswise
- 2 pieces cooked applewood smoked bacon
- 1-2 tbsp currant jelly
Recipe Instructions
- Arrange bread side-by-side on a cutting board. Spread 1 tablespoon peanut butter on two pieces of toast.
- Arrange banana slices on top of one of the slices of toast with peanut butter; top with second piece of toast, peanut-butter side down.
- Spread jelly on remaining piece of toast and top with bacon.
- Place banana and peanut butter sandwich on top of bacon and jelly toast and press lightly. Serve immediately.
