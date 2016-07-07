How To Make A Bacon & Banana Triple-Decker PB&J

Heather Meldrom
Bacon & Banana Triple-Decker PB&J
Peanut butter and bacon are the perfect savory combo with sweet jelly and banana. Yield: Makes 1
Ingredients
  • 3 pieces white sandwich bread, lightly toasted
  • 2 tbsp crunchy/chunky peanut butter
  • 1/2 medium banana, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 2 pieces cooked applewood smoked bacon
  • 1-2 tbsp currant jelly
Recipe Instructions
  1. Arrange bread side-by-side on a cutting board. Spread 1 tablespoon peanut butter on two pieces of toast.
  2. Arrange banana slices on top of one of the slices of toast with peanut butter; top with second piece of toast, peanut-butter side down.
  3. Spread jelly on remaining piece of toast and top with bacon.
  4. Place banana and peanut butter sandwich on top of bacon and jelly toast and press lightly. Serve immediately.
