Peanut-butter-lovers are a special breed of snackers. Whether we spoon it straight from the jar, spread it thick on our sandwiches, prefer it with a hearty chunk of chocolate (the ultimate combo), or get our fix on the go with a Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip LÄRABAR, we're of the firm belief that there's no wrong way to enjoy the creamy, delicious spread. Ahead, we're breaking down the facts (did you know it takes 540 peanuts to make one 12-oz jar?) about our favorite food and the slew of ingredients it pairs perfectly with. Press play for this nutty food trivia.
