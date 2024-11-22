Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was a strong expectation for me to pursue higher education. My parents are first-generation immigrants, and for them, education was the key to a better life. My dad grew up in a rural area with illiterate parents and very few resources. He earned a college degree, then came to the US for his master’s and PhD. Because of their experiences, my parents deeply valued education and made it a priority to save for my and my brother’s college education. We both attended state colleges and were fortunate to graduate debt free. My parents also covered our living expenses and gave me an allowance for groceries and other needs during college. Being able to graduate without debt is one of the greatest privileges my parents have given me.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, we had regular conversations about money. While my family was middle class, we lived frugally — no extravagant vacations, limited dining out, and just one present each during holidays. My parents are big savers, having come to America without any family or financial support, and they passed that mindset on to me. In high school, my dad started teaching me about the stock market and the importance of investing. When I got my first job, he took me to the bank to open a Roth IRA. To this day, I still discuss saving and investing with my parents, and their financial lessons have stuck with me.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a hostess at a restaurant when I was 16. I wanted to earn my own money, and my best friend, who worked there, referred me. I loved the job — it taught me valuable skills in customer service, leadership, and gave me insight into the food industry. When I turned 18, I learned how to bartend, which I also enjoyed and often shared as a fun fact in college. I worked there through high school and into the start of college, and I even met my boyfriend through the job!



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, I didn’t worry about money growing up. While we weren’t well off in the beginning, we never had to worry about housing or food. My mom cooked most of our meals, and although we rarely ate out, our fridge was always fully stocked. My parents were big on saving, but they also made sure my brother and I didn’t miss out on opportunities. We participated in many extracurriculars like piano, swimming, ice skating, and tennis.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I feel ahead of the curve because I’ve been able to aggressively save and invest over the past few years. I budget and track my expenses weekly and review my finances at the start of each month. However, I am applying to medical school right now (fingers crossed!), and the thought of taking on significant debt is a bit intimidating. At the moment, I’m focused on saving for a car and preparing financially for medical school. I’m also working on replenishing my savings after paying for medical school applications.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’m not fully financially responsible yet, as I currently live with my parents, who cover groceries, insurance, and let me use their car. I expect to be more financially independent when I start medical school. I do have a $10,000 emergency fund, but I also have a strong financial safety net — my parents, older brother, and boyfriend are all willing to help if needed. I am very grateful for my parents’ financial help and know I am incredibly fortunate to have their support.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. When I opened my Roth IRA, my dad matched my initial contribution with $1,500 to celebrate and encourage me. During college, my parents gave me $400 a month for groceries and spending money. In the past two years, they’ve also given me and my brother a lump sum of $1,000 for Christmas and birthdays, which I mostly save.