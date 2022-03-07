Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was. I was a valedictorian at a humanities magnet school but I was NOT interested in college. I was, however, very into photography so I ended up attending a good art school. I dropped out after two years because it felt too stupid and didn't seem like it was worth the money ($19,000 at the time). My parents paid for the schooling. They also paid for culinary school several years later, and let me tell you, I do NOT recommend culinary school. Just go get a job in a kitchen, you'll learn just as much. My husband works for a university and as of this year will start getting free education for a spouse and I've thought about going back and finishing school, seeking a degree in business. I would like to be able to still work in food but pivot away from actual cooking (which is a pain in the ass and I'm unsure of how many more years I can physically do it), and so many food manufacturing businesses require a business degree. I'm also unsure of whether I could make it through two econ classes and statistics, so, we'll see. I can't even make it through a whole NYT article at this point.