Once you make carbonara, you'll see that it's the magical unicorn of pasta dishes. It's tastes so damn rich and good, it seems like it should be a lot of work — but it's not. You don't even have to cook your eggs; the just-strained pasta does that for you, to make a creamy sauce (without any cream!). Throw in some bacon and parmesan, and you've got yourself one hell of a dish. In fact, we'd argue it's one of the best pasta dishes ever invented.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
1 lb dry spaghetti
2/3 cup good-quality olive oil
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 pound thickly sliced, good-quality bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3 large eggs (preferred), or 3/4 cup pasteurized egg product, such as Egg Beaters
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Fill a large pot or dutch oven 3/4 full with water, (about 4 quarts). Add the salt and bring to a boil.
2. Add the pasta and cook, stirring frequently, until al dente, 9-11 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, cook the bacon and garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, until cooked throughout but not too crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain most of the fat from the pan, leaving enough to coat the pasta, about 3 tablespoons.
4. Drain, but do not rinse the pasta.
5. Quickly break the eggs into your serving bowl and whisk them with a fork. Throw in the just-drained, piping-hot pasta and mix to coat. The hot pasta will cook the eggs.
6. Then, toss in the bacon, garlic, and reserved bacon fat.
7. Stir in parmesan cheese, add salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy.
