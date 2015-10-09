3 Drop-Dead Gorgeous Beauty Looks, Inspired By Our Favorite Decades

What do you get when you challenge Kylie Jenner's hairstylist (Scotty Cunha) and Lauren Conrad's makeup artist (Amy Nadine) to create beauty looks inspired by the '70s, '80s, and '90s? Besides a photo shoot accompanied by decade-specific dance music, you get beautiful looks you could easily see on any of their tastemaker clients — and that you'll definitely want to copy, ASAP.
We're talking shiny locks and glowing skin à la Cher; big hair and even bigger brows that channel Madonna; and a polished hair flip to end all hair flips, paired with Cindy Crawford-esque wine-colored lips.
Though these are referential, they're modern and wearable — thanks to clever tricks only a powerhouse duo like this could deliver. Click through for the step-by-step tutorials, including all the expert tricks you'll need to re-create the throwbacks you'll want to wear well into the future.
