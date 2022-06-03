Do you worry about money now?

All the time, and more than I really should at this point. I graduated at the peak of the recession so my job history is a bit wonky. On top of that, mental health issues mean I have to be careful about my work environment or risk burnout that quickly manifests as a physical mystery illness, so it's been hard to find steady employment. I also have a weird history of my better jobs just disappearing out from under me due to circumstances entirely beyond my control, so that's led to a lingering paranoia that anything I have won't actually last. I logically recognize that I am extremely privileged to have access to a generational safety net and I'll never be in serious financial trouble, but anxiety has always latched hard onto "what if something happens to that somehow?" That, and growing up with my dad, who just seemed like the god of stable finances, has led to a lot of guilt over my own apparent inability to make a living, even though my parents have never actually guilted me about it.