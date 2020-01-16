1:15 p.m. — On my lunch break I go to Target. I stock up on some necessities for the house — q-tips, beard oil for A., and CeraVe make up remover wipes ($37.05). On my way back to the office I pick up a Be Well salad from Mixt ($12.41) and then go to Marshall's. I grab two journals; one for me (I feel like a new chapter of my life requires a new journal and my old one only had a few pages left), and one to track thoughts I have toward the bebé. I remember my aunt doing this when she was pregnant with my cousins and she gave it to them on their 18th birthday and I've always thought that was so special. I get a neutral grey that has a superrrr soft cover ($13). As I walk back to work I swap a few things on the Rent the Runway app. $62.46