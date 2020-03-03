6:50 a.m. — I wake up extra early because of two reasons: PSE&G opens at 7 and my boss is going to trial today, so I want to make sure I catch him by phone before he goes in. I call the electric company first and they tell me that this is the first reading they've been able to get on my meter in months. They do however agree that this bill is substantially higher than any other month I've lived here (one other time when I first moved in, it was $300 because I didn't realize the travesty of keeping my heat on 70 all winter, I learned my lesson after). The woman tells me that I would have to hire an electrician to do a wire check and if the wires have been fed wrong. I have to send the meter to them to see how much of a credit I'm owed (from both this bill and over the past three years). I hang up and text my landlord, who asks me to send him all of my bills.