Thanks To Parachute’s Cyber Monday Sale, Your Coziest Home Ever Is 20% Off

Made from four-ply gauze and 100% Turkish cotton, Parachute's most popular robe is uber-soft, comfortable, and perfect for any temperature. In other words, if you don't think a good bathrobe can make a difference in your morning or bedtime routine, you haven't tried this one yet.



Ratings: 4.36 out of 5 stars and 1,448 reviews



Reviewers say: "I had been looking for the ideal robe for a long time: cozy without being hot, soft without being fleece, big enough without being ugly, and of course, pockets. I’m so thrilled that this robe fits all of my criteria. I especially love the weight of the fabric, which works year-round." —Jess, Parachute Reviewer