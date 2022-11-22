Parachute’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Finally Here & It’s 20% Off Everything

The Eco Comfort Mattress is the best of both worlds: firm in the middle (for back support) and softer at the head and feet (for pressure point relief). It's made with layers of pure wool, 100% organic cotton, and pocketed steel coils for anyone who misses the spring of traditional mattresses. (But don't worry, the top layer of springs are so small they adjust to your body's contours like foam.) One reviewer explains that it's "the right balance of firm and plush top" and "worth every penny."