Parachute’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Finally Here & It’s 20% Off Everything

Are you hoping to find a Black Friday sales that is truly the brand's "biggest sale of the year" with no marketing BS? You stumbled across the right article because Parachute's current sale is definitely that. From now through November 28 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday), get a rare 20% off sitewide at the bedding and furniture retailer. From luxuriously soft linen sheets and duvet covers to top-rated mattresses and towels, there's plenty to shop during this once-in-a-blue-moon markdown. Whether you're investing in your home or gifting cozy treasures to those most deserving on your list, keep on scrolling to see our top discounted Parachute picks.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to finally invest in linen sheets, this is it. Made of pure European flax from Portugal, these sheets are the softest linen you've ever felt guaranteed — even to those with texture sensitivities. It features a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars with 4,741 reviews, sleepers say they're "super soft and comfy" and "seem to get better with every wash too."
Parachute's brushed cotton bedding is another customer-favorite option. Made of 100% cotton, this duvet cover set includes a buttery soft duvet cover and a sham set. The set has a near-perfect rating, with shoppers saying it's "delightfully comfortable" and "cool and snuggly all at once."
The Eco Comfort Mattress is the best of both worlds: firm in the middle (for back support) and softer at the head and feet (for pressure point relief). It's made with layers of pure wool, 100% organic cotton, and pocketed steel coils for anyone who misses the spring of traditional mattresses. (But don't worry, the top layer of springs are so small they adjust to your body's contours like foam.) One reviewer explains that it's "the right balance of firm and plush top" and "worth every penny."
Made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, Parachute's Classic Turkish Cotton Towel is a definite must-have for your bathroom. And with a near-perfect rating and 1,499 reviews, it's clear to see why. Reviewers say the towels are "thick, soft, and dry quickly" and the "best towels I've ever had. So soft, yet so absorbent. No piling, no fuzz."
A lounge-worthy robe is the perfect gift for anyone on your list (yourself included), and this is your only opportunity to get Parachute's Cloud Cotton one for under $100. Made from premium 100% Turkish cotton, this ultra-luxe robe has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and 1,754 reviews. Robe-wearers are saying it's "the softest robe I have ever owned" and they "just love it! The quality is amazing!"
Still thinking about Parachute's linen but don't need new sheets? Then the brand's signature quilt — covered in the same linen fabric — is the one to add to your cart right now. It's available in five cozy neutral shades and comes in two sizes: Full/Queen and King/California King.
