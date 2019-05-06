Where Las Vegas was once a destination almost exclusively for bachelorette parties, business conferences, and general forgetfulness, in the last few years, the city has gone through some massive transformations that have it poised to be the country’s next great entertainment hub.
At the forefront of that change is the iconic Palms Casino Resort, which has just completed a major reimagining that includes award-winning restaurants, lush rooms and suites, bigger gaming spaces, and a massive “entertainment experience” called KAOS. The latter features a day club, night club, contemporary art studio, and music residency program touting the likes of Cardi B, Marshmello, G-Eazy, Skrillex, Ozuna, and more.
To celebrate its mission to bring the “Unstatus Quo” to the new Vegas, The Palms brought together different chefs, artists, and celebrities (including Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and Cardi B herself) to explore the new space — which you can see for yourself in the video below.
Advertisement