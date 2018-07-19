If there’s one thing that’s a given when starting a business, it’s that no matter how confident you are in what you’re bringing into the world, there will inevitably be challenges along the way. The key for jewelry company BaubleBar’s cofounder Daniella Yacobovsky? Making sure those challenges don’t weigh her down and that she finds joy in everything she does. “Otherwise, what’s the point in doing it?” she says.
We teamed up with Intuit to find out more about how Yacobovsky stays motivated when running her ultra-successful business — from how she uses QuickBooks and Mint to make things run smoothly in both her professional and personal lives to the importance of creating something that not only looks cool but also feels accessible. Check out the video above for more.
