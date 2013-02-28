Hair powders can go two ways: They can give hair miraculous volume and texture, or leave our strands stringy, chalky and gray — definitely not the look we're going for. So, we were equally curious and skeptical when Oscar Blandi's new Pronto Dry Teasing Dust arrived on our desks. Since we're much more used to spray-on texturizers, we were afraid that the effect of this product would be like baby powder gone bad. But, we were intrigued by the name (teasing without the comb?) so we knew we had to put it on the spot in our Beauty Test Lab.
Thankfully, one of our own editors, Chloe Daley, recently chopped her locks into an adorable crop and was looking for new products to give her the volume and texture we craved. We handed over the goods and she put it to the test — tune in to see what she thought!
