10:15 a.m. — My cousin, L., and I struggle to find parking because apparently everyone wants to eat here today. I decide to use the complimentary valet because I'm hangry and I don't feel like driving around and looking for parking anymore. I order one of the seasonal plates, the Brussels sprout scramble. It comes with caramelized onions, goat cheese, bacon, a side of potatoes and toast with jam. L. orders my absolute favorite, orange ricotta pancakes, and I'm tempted to have a bite, but my food is really good! L. pays for brunch to thank me for all the wedding help. When we leave, I tip the valet because he was nice and kind of cute ($3). After brunch L. and I stop by two stores down the street to find her a white outfit for her bachelorette/bridal shower. She tries on a few things, but doesn't buy anything. We say our goodbyes and I go home to finally shower. $3.00