Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We did not talk about money at all. I remember being shocked at how much groceries were when I was a kid. And then when I was in high school my parents sat us down and talked about how my dad was going to change jobs and how that was going to impact us financially, but I never saw a difference since it was never talked about. My high school boyfriend’s family were the ones to teach me about credit cards, interests, and what to do and not to do. I got my first credit card at 21 after my dad begged me not to, thinking it was going to be the root of all of my issues, but I never felt this. If anything, I have more issues with credit now, but that was my decision.