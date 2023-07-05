12:30 p.m. — Since we have time to kill before the festival, we head back towards the Mall. I really need a bathroom so we wander into the Hirshhorn Museum. I've never been before so we check out a few of the exhibits. Modern art is…interesting and I wish I had a bit more context for some of the pieces. We walk back to the pond and there is so much happening. A live band is playing and there is local BBQ and drinks for everyone. I end up with a tote bag and T-shirt and am far too excited. At this point we are hungry and don't want to wait in the long line for free food. We walk to the metro and head up to Union Market for some options. We find a taqueria with outdoor seating and each get a beer and three tacos, which really hit the spot after walking over eight miles. We stay on the patio for a while, catching up and people-watching, before deciding to stop at Trader Joe's. Do I need anything? No. Will I shop? Yes. $25.32