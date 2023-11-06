Annual Expenses

AHLTV (American Hockey League TV): $68.62



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely, my mom was the first in her family to go to university, and my dad got the highest marks in Scotland on his accountancy exams when he graduated. I was an academic child so I always thought I’d go to university. I’m from the UK, and everyone I knew back home took out student loans, but I was lucky that my dad paid for me. I was also lucky that I squeaked through when the fees were only $3,600 a year — they’ve tripled since then.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Nothing much honestly, probably because of a terribly British attitude that talking about money is rude. My parents split when I was young, and I was aware that they were at different income levels, but we didn’t talk about it. Despite my dad working in finance his entire life, he never talked about money, and I feel stupid in this area.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I didn’t work in high school, but even at my Richie Rich high school, lots of people did. I overcommitted to extracurriculars and academics and I wanted to spend my weekends with family because I went between my mom and dad every other weekend. I was privileged not to work and receive an allowance. I started working at a concert venue in my third and final year of university, pulling pints. I did it so I could have a little more independence, but I didn’t have to work.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really. I was aware that my dad had a lot more money than my mom. It wasn’t until I was a teenager that I realized how much my mom struggled to balance full-time work, custody of me and my brother most of the time, and studying for a career change. She hated having to borrow money from my dad for things like holidays. I admire her so much for how hard she worked. I went to an affluent private high school (think rockstars’ and actors’ kids) but most of my friends were pretty normal. I know my mom always worried about what my friends thought of our house, but I never cared.



Do you worry about money now?

Definitely. I live in a high-cost-of-living city and know I won’t be able to afford my own place without help.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Not until my mid-20s. I grew up in London and lived at home during my master’s degree and for a couple of years afterwards (I contributed by buying groceries but not rent). Later, I moved to Canada without a job or a visa. I went back to school so I was super dependent on my dad until I got my job after that. My dad still pays for some of my flights home, and my parents pay for almost everything when they visit. I know my parents would help if I needed it, but obviously I don’t want to ask them.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My mom gave me $25,000 from the sale of our childhood home recently, and my grandma left me $15,000 in shares when she passed away 20 years ago. I spent a lot of this on film school and on moving to Canada without a job or visa, and what’s left is in my UK savings account. My dad paid for my university tuition, rent, and spending, plus he supported me after that. He’s keen to help me buy a place here, and I know I’m incredibly, incredibly fortunate for that. Still, there are complex feelings tied up there that I haven’t quite navigated yet.

