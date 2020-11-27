Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, my now ex-husband received an inheritance when he was 18, and we used that to buy our first house together. When we separated, we sold that house and I got half of the equity, which I then used towards the down payment on the house I live in now. My mom and stepdad are 70% co-owners of my house. They contributed about a third of the down payment and contributed more towards the renovations. The idea is that eventually this will become an investment property for them, and they will get a cut of the rental income. However, right now they are doing me a favor and letting me keep 100% of the rental income to put towards the mortgage until I get a little bit more back on my feet from my divorce, and once my son starts school in two years and I don't have to pay for daycare anymore.