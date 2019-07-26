11 a.m. — I'm taking a business trip to New York in a few weeks, and I've decided that I'll stay through the weekend just for fun. I have a few friends from different walks of life who live in the city. I figure I won't want to be tied down staying with someone the whole time, so I splurge on a hotel that's pretty central to everyone I want to see. My company will pay for my flights, so I just need to cover my hotel over the weekend. $335.34