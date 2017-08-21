Ever tried to capture your picture-perfect meal only to end up with a subpar shot? Wonder how the pros get such clear snaps of their food? Don’t be fooled, you’re not doing anything wrong. Most popular bloggers don’t just rely on their iPhones alone to get the postable photo — they use equipment.
To make sure every food pic you take comes out worthy of your Insta feed, we’ve partnered with olloclip, Minq, and Oola to take your photography game to the next level. We’re hooking up one lucky winner with tons of phone-friendly photo equipment including one Active Lens Set, one Core Lens Set, and a video grip from Olloclip. We’ll also give you $750 in cash to spend at all the Insta-worthy restaurants on your bucket list, so you can order what you really want. Get ready to curate your foodie feed, and enter here to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 8/27/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement