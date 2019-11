Every girl has a signature scent — even if it's Love's Baby Soft circa 1985. And, while we admittedly gravitate toward the same bottle like a security blanket, we've got our eyes on a brand-new fragrance that is bound to make you take a break from your old faithful. More Than The Stars by Olivine Atelier captivated us with the first spritz. While we'd like to say we were sniffing our wrists all afternoon, the concentrated formula was strong enough (but not too strong) to keep our noses happy.