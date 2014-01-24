Photo: Courtesy of Olivine Atelier.
Every girl has a signature scent — even if it's Love's Baby Soft circa 1985. And, while we admittedly gravitate toward the same bottle like a security blanket, we've got our eyes on a brand-new fragrance that is bound to make you take a break from your old faithful. More Than The Stars by Olivine Atelier captivated us with the first spritz. While we'd like to say we were sniffing our wrists all afternoon, the concentrated formula was strong enough (but not too strong) to keep our noses happy.
MTS is anchored by an intoxicating base of Egyptian musk, fresh sandalwood, vanilla, and Brazilian vetiver. The middle notes fall into the delicate flower category — stargazer lily and soft gardenia — while the top note has just a dash of almond. Since this rather complex blend incorporates both lighter and heavier notes, we found that we could get away wearing this day or night without offending our coworkers and S.O.
If we could find another reason to gush about this perfume, it would be the packaging: an old-school spray bottle with a bulb atomizer. Not only will it look cool on top of your dresser, it just might remind you to mix things up once in a while. Don't worry. Your go-tos aren't going anywhere.
