Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely, but the pressure came because I was in AP and honors classes and there was no discussion of any alternatives at my school. My parents and extended family encouraged me to explore the military, trades, etc., but I was dead-set on college. I grew up in a tumultuous household and had unmanaged mental illness, so I had low grades and I didn't get into any colleges out of high school. I went to community college for a year while living with my parents and then applied to four-year universities. I went to a private university with a substantial academic scholarship. Unfortunately, due to being a triple major and having to work full-time, I couldn't sustain my academic scholarship and had to drop out. I went to a community college on and off throughout my twenties but never finished my degree. I was never eligible for need-based aid because of my dad's income.