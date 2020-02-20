7:40 p.m. — We are ten minutes late thanks to D. who underestimates how crazy and crowded these kid shows can be. We make it in time to catch Toy Story's last song. At intermission, D. makes a snack run and grabs me a pretzel. Since I paid for the tickets, all the food is on him tonight.



9:30 p.m. — We make it by the concessions and souvenirs without a meltdown from Q.! He saw an Olaf cup that he wanted but then changed his mind. I'm not mad. The overpriced Dollar Tree cups and sticker books make me roll my eyes, but it's all a part of the experience. We stop at Walmart before heading home. I mainly need raw honey to help soothe Q.'s throat. No lie, when I took him to the ER, they blatantly told me "yeah we'll prescribe him something, but it won't work." So, I've been using raw honey instead. I'd rather use homeopathic or raw ingredients. I grab some other things that I don't remember and end up spending just under twenty bucks. $18.36



10:30 p.m. — Finally home and putting the boys in the bed. D. stops for pizza before dropping us off. As I said, food is on him all night, so he pays for my pizza. Anyone else love pineapple pizza? Anywho, lights out by 11.



Daily Total: $22.19