Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. Higher education was always part of the plan and my parents started saving early on for me and my brother. I wanted to go to a private university in the city and since I knew how much they had saved up, I took community college courses throughout my senior year and summer to get transfer credits so I could graduate in three years. This way I could enjoy studying in New York but still not take out any student loans. I'm forever grateful to my parents for their generosity and forethought in that respect.